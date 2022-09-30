Beatrice S. Rembold, 94, of Temperance, MI, formerly of Seneca, PA, died September 28, 2022, at 12:31 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest, OH surrounded by her family members.

Born March 10, 1928, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Catherine Speerstra.

Bea grew up in Oakwood where her love for flowers grew as she worked alongside her dad at the Oakwood Rose Gardens.

She continued planting, transplanting, and arranging flowers whenever the chance arose.

Bea stayed at home with her children until the youngest was in school and then went to work as a teacher’s aide at Cranberry High School and later a secretary at Pinoak Elementary.

She retired in 1990 after 28 years of service with the Cranberry Area School District.

Bea loved knitting and crocheting, and she made an afghan for all of her grandchildren as a gift for graduation.

She loved having a big garden and doing canning, and of course she had her flower gardens around the house.

While her children were growing up Bea arranged flowers for weddings for couples in the community, and also for many family members.

Bea was a life-long member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, a lifelong member of the choir, participated in the Searcher’s Class, helped with Angel Food Ministry, worked on the Altar Guild, and the Missionary Women’s group.

It was at church where Bea met Paul, married on July 8, 1950, and spent 68 years together prior to Paul’s death in 2018.

Bea is survived by 3 sons, David Rembold and wife Sheila of Rockmere, Dan Rembold and wife Lisa of Chancellor, AL, and Jerry Rembold and wife Kathy of Franklin; two daughters, Kathy West and husband David of Temperance, MI, and Marcia Fox and husband Doug of Cranberry; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are 2 sisters-in-law, Jean Loveless and Phyllis Hagan.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Paul, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marjorie Wessell, Shirley Fuqua, and Patricia Strickenburg, and brothers-in-law, Rev. Charles Loveless, Donald Hagan, James Wessell, George Fuqua, and Richard Strickenberg.

Friends will be received from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home where services will be held at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Denise Mains officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Heights, of Oil City, Hampton Manor of Bedford, MI, and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their constant love and compassion in caring for Bea.

Memorials can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

