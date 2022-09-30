Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Apple Cider Smash

Enjoy creating this fruity cocktail!

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped Gala or other red apples (about 2 small)

2 cups finely chopped Granny Smith apples (about 2 small)



2-1/2 cups bourbon2/3 cup apple brandy4 teaspoons lemon juiceIce cubes5-1/3 cups chilled sparkling apple cider

Directions

-In a bowl, toss apples to combine. In a small pitcher, mix bourbon, brandy, and lemon juice.

-To serve, fill each of 16 rocks glasses halfway with ice. To each, add 1/4 cup apple mixture and 3 tablespoons bourbon mixture; top with 1/3 cup cider.

