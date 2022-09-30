Clarion County’s Historic Connection With Wildcats from Civil War to Football and Oil

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The name “wildcat” is used at least three times in the history of Clarion County.

(Home of “Wildcat” Tom Slick. Corner of Eighth Avenue and Main in Clarion Borough. Courtesy/Western History Collection/University of Oklahoma.)

First, there was a Wildcat Regiment in the Civil War with volunteers from Clarion County and surrounding counties.

In 2020 when it came time to name the Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and North Clarion High School Football Co-Op, the name Central Clarion Wildcats was selected in honor of the Civil War company.

The name King of the Wildcatters was also used to describe Tom Slick of Clarion County who was one of the first generations of oilmen who sought fortunes in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas and became a millionaire many times over.

“I came from Clarion, Pa., when I was born among the oil derricks,” said Slick, according to Ray Miles, author of “King of the Wildcatters” published by the Texas A&M University Press at College Station.

“The first sniff of air I ever breathed into my nostrils was the odor of oil.”

The book is available on Amazon.

Tom Slick was born in 1883 in Shippenville and later moved with his family to the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main and became a legend after he moved out west in the 1900s and earned the title of “King of Wildcatters” after his exploits in the fields.

After he discovered oil at Cushing, Oklahoma, in 1912, the newspapers and oil trade journals of the day constantly followed his business and endeavors, but he strenuously resisted all efforts by the public to learn more about his personal life. As he bluntly put it, I’m (not) going to tell you anything about him,” wrote Miles.

Many believed Slick was born to be an oil trader and was respected for his honesty. Tom Slick was a legend among the “independents” – those who hunted for oil the way mountain men hunted for furs.

Slick shunned media and attention, continuing his approach to work and remaining an independent man throughout his career.

“Slick’s strong sense of independence may have stemmed, in part, from the fact that he grew up in an area in Pennsylvania where local groups of small, independent producers expressed their distaste for the major companies and the corporate combinations by declaring that ‘the small producers of Clarion County do hereby resolve that we don’t care a damn for the combination of the large producers or anybody else,’” wrote Miles.

“On March 12, 1912, his dreams became reality as his drill bit struck a gigantic gas deposit in a thick stratum of oil-bearing sand,” states an article in Expedia. “Crude oil spewed forty feet above the derrick. Eventually, the well was deepened to between 2,319 and 2,347 feet and produced 400 barrels of oil per day. Within one month, Slick was receiving $125.00 in royalties every day. Two years later the total royalties had doubled as other producers were brought in on Slick’s land.”

“Slick hurriedly requested experienced lease traders. Meanwhile, he quickly capped the well and spread fresh dirt on the pools of oil spilled by the gusher, thereby hoping to keep the new find a secret. The wildcatter also quietly made cash deposits to reserve all the horses and buggies in Cushing to hamper the efforts of competing for lease bidders who were sure to descend on the area when news of the strike became widespread.”

The book examines Slick’s unique hands-on-business style of brokering on street corners and eschewing stockholders and board members. In 1929, Slick sold his Oklahoma holdings in the Prairie Oil and Gas Company, the largest sale of oil properties by an individual to that date.

When Slick died in 1930, Oklahoma estimated the value of his estate between $35 million and $100 million. Court battles arose as to where his will would be probated because he had always kept Clarion as his home.

From 1911 to 1930, Slick maintained his van registration in Clarion. The title to his home in Clarion was in his name. In addition, attorneys find many witnesses willing to testify Slick always intended to maintain his residence in Clarion.

In the end, the states of Pennsylvania and Oklahoma reached an agreement.

A wildcat until the end.

