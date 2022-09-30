 

David R. Lovejoy

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-KkQyzDUEYonAcCDavid R. Lovejoy, 52, of Oil City passed away September 28, 2022.

David was born June 16, 1970 in Pittsburgh, he was son of the late Clarence G. and Bessie Flemming Lovejoy.

David worked in the roofing industry for many years.

David enjoyed going hunting and fishing.

Loved ones to cherish David’s memory are his children Taylor Lovejoy, Sabrina Lovejoy and David Withers.

His two grandchildren, 2 brothers and six sisters and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Amanda Lovejoy.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Friends and family to send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


