District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 6

This week's PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule

Friday, September 23

Karns City at Central Clarion, 7:00 p.m.

Union/A-C Valley at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.



Ridgway at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.Bradford at Moniteau, 7:00 p.m.Smethport at Brockway, 7:00 p.m.St. Marys at Brookville, 7:00 p.m.DuBois at Punxsutawney, 7:00 p.m.Cameron County at Bucktail, 7:00 p.m.Clearfield at Huntingdon, 7:00 p.m.Curwensville at West Branch, 7:00 p.m.Port Allegany at Kane, 7:00 p.m.Coudersport at Elk County Catholic, 7:00 p.m.Sheffield at Otto-Eldred, 7:00 p.m.

