Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health.

He had been a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a little humor thrown in which he greatly enjoyed.

Born in Clarion County, he was the son of Harry and Gertrude Umstead.

After high school, Earl, started work in the Oil Fields.

He next went to the Erie Barber School and began Barbering and became a part owner of a Barber Shop in Franklin for a period of time.

He then worked at an attendant at Polk State School but returned back to the Oil Fields to work for many years until his retirement.

Earl was always an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and keeping Bees.

He cherished the times spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Francine Flowers, his brothers, Alfred, Archie, Harry Jr., Harold (Bud) and sisters, Beatrice Mildred, Pluma and Isabelle.

Earl is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Umstead, his brother, Ralph (Toot), his sister-in-laws, Dawnice Umstead and Genevieve Umstead and his son-in-law, John Flowers; grandchildren, Tyler, David, Devon and great-grandchildren, Cameron and Ava.

At Earl’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

If you wish, you may make a donation in his memory, to a place you choose or simply remember Earl on the first day of buck season, the first day of trout season, when you see bees on clover, when you her a beagle on a rabbit trail or when you are deep in the woods enjoying God’s beautiful creation because that’s where Earl truly wanted to be.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

