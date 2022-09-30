 

Emergency Responders Dispatched to One-Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

5527C028- (1)MECHANICSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A one-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning on State Route 66 in Mechanicsville.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 6:00 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on State Route 66, in Mechanicsville.

Limestone Township Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were called to the scene.

Clarion-based State Police were also dispatched.

It is unknown if there were any injuries; however, no one was transported from the scene.

The scene was cleared at 6:22 a.m.

