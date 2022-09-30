 

Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties:

  • Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments
  • Enter accounts payable
  • Open/sort the mail
  • Filing
  • Process payroll
  • Biweekly payroll
  • Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)
  • Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll
  • Maintain employee records
  • Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly
  • Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards
  • Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians
  • Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork
  • Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary
  • Other duties as assigned

Assist with:

  • New hire paperwork review and reporting
  • Handling of unemployment claims
  • Handling of workers compensation claims

Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday

Requirements:

  • Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality
  • Experience with QuickBooks
  • Able to use Excel spreadsheets
  • Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.

Please send your resume to [email protected]


