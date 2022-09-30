Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born November 7, 1935, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Harry L. Swartfager and Ruth A. Pence Swartfager.

She was a graduate of Clarion State College and taught elementary school in the Redbank Valley School District for 31 years before retiring.

Floda Pearl was a member of the Leatherwood Church from Cradle Roll and belonged to the NuBee Rubees Red Hat Society.

She always decorated for every season and holiday, making it a pleasure to visit her home, and always had a “Christmas room’ so nieces and nephews could shop for their parents.

Floda Pearl enjoyed traveling, visiting Hawaii, the Bahamas and many states, and was very interested in her family genealogy.

Survivors include her siblings, Glenn Jay Swartfager and wife Sandra, and Janet LaRue Swartfager, all of New Bethlehem; nephews and nieces: Terry Swartfager, Debra Hitchcock and husband Dave, Penny Brown and husband Tim, Ken Swartfager and wife Kim, Marlene Hartzell and husband Joe; Roger Swartfager and wife Kelly, Andrea McCormick and husband Daren, Mark Swartfager and wife Julie, and Debbie Snyder and husband Bob.

Floda Pearl is also survived by several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews, along with a special cousin, Lucille Procious.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Hillis A. Swartfager and wife Anna Mae, Harold Lee Swartfager and wife Edna, and an infant brother and sister, Dean Louis Swartfager and Alma Jane Swartfager.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Doug Henry, pastor of Leatherwood Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Floda Pearl Swartfager to the Redbank Valley Intermediate School Library, 1306 Truittsburg Road, Hawthorn, PA 16230 or Leatherwood Church, 899 Church Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Floda Pearl’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

