Grace M. Long, 95, of Smethport, a former well-known Emlenton resident and business owner, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.

Grace was born in Scrubgrass Twp., Venango County on November 7, 1926.

She was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Margaret B. Coulter Hindman.

She was a graduate of Emlenton High School.

Grace was married on February 3, 1945 in Muscogee, OK to Eugene “Bud” Long. Mr. Long preceded her in death on September 5, 2004.

She was a long time active member of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church.

Grace and her husband owned and operated Long’s Cleaners in Emlenton for more than 40 years.

Grace had been a long time resident at Bridgeview Apartments in Emlenton, where she made many wonderful friends.

She was the resident leader, assisting other residents, visitors, delivery people, and during building emergencies.

Grace was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, bowling and fishing.

Surviving is a son, Charles A. Long of Crosby; her grandchildren, Melissa (Chip) Long, Wendy (Jeff) Neatrour, Mandy Bittinger, Jessica (Steve) Gustin, Megan (Steve) Hohman, Melinda (Evan) Heeter, Jacob Long, and Constance Long; 12 great grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Ashley, Lacey, Tyler, Zac, Aven, Jaren, Aleydis, Kieran, Audree, and Evelyn, 6 great great grandchildren, Jonah, Payton, Lucas, Gracie, Isabella, and Brantley; her sisters-in-law, Jeanne Hindman and Susan Darragh; her daughters-in-law, Vicky Long and Bonnie Parenti, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John W. Long; two brothers, William and Kenneth Hindman; a sister, Margaret Jane Hindman, and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Long.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Knopp, pastor of the Emlenton Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Emlenton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, PO Box 346, Emlenton, PA 16373 or the Emlenton Fire Dept., PO Box 371, Emlenton, PA 16373.

