I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile markers 97 and 88 on I-80 Westbound. This extends from the I-80 westbound Rest Area at mile marker 88 to the Clearfield County line. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane at various locations throughout the work zone over a four-week duration.

Drivers should remain alert for slowed or stopped traffic in this area.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

