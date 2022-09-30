John T. Barber, 99, of Singer Island, FL, formerly of Conrad Ave, Oil City, passed away September 27, 2022, after a well-lived full life.

He was born April 25, 1923 in Oil City hospital, the fifth of six children to Leon and Minnie Mae Schwab Barber.

Growing up in Siverly, John was one of the Siverly boys and still, to the end, considered himself as one.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1941.

After graduation, he worked at SS Kresge’s until he joined the Army in 1943.

After basic training at Camp Young California, he was with the 4th Signal Battalion serving in England, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Germany until his discharge in 1946.

John married Marjorie Annett on July 17th 1948, after meeting her at the Continental Can Co. She was his boss’ daughter. He worked as regional manager for Continental Can until his retirement in 1985. John was also an investor and partner with his son Bob at Franklin Bronze and Alloy until 2012.

John was an avid golfer at Wanango Country Club from 1955 until 2013, when he moved to Florida full-time.

He was a lifelong member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins as well as Penn State, Pitt, and Notre Dame.

He also loved pranking his family and friends on April Fool’s Day.

John is survived by his five children, Bob Barber and his special friend Emily Zhou of Franklin, Tom and Maryl Barber of St. Petersburg, FL, Sam and Marie Barber of Wilmington, NC, Jane and Dennis Hickman of Emlenton, and Mike and Jacqueline Barber of Erie.

Grandchildren are Charles and Ali Barber of Rochester, NY., Jim and Sanzy Barber of Pittsburgh, Doug Barber and fiancé Sarah Chase Webber of Houston, TX, Jennifer and Degan Gabany of New Castle, Robin and Sarah Barber of Phoenix, AZ., Jonathan and Candance Barber of Chattanooga, TN, Courtney and Jacob Zeiger of Seattle, WA, Darren and Michelle Umstead of Apex, NC, Jake and Kendall Hickman of Emlenton, Jessica and Joshua Fresch of Pittsburgh, Annie and Dustin Swartfager of Knox, Melissa Hickman of Pittsburgh, Nick and Marit Barber of Erie, Sam and Erin Barber of Pittsburgh and Clarie Barber of Pittsburgh.

There are also 18 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a brother-in-law Melvin Annett of Lake Forest, CA, numerous nieces and nephews and special friends, Grace, Amy, Jim, and Randi of Florida, and special caretakers Marisa O’neal and Lik-e Geng.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margie, his parents, a sister Esther Best, and four brothers: Chuck, Wade, Jim, and Bob, in-laws, Frank and Marie Annett, a brother-in-law John Henry Annett, a daughter-in-law Lois Barber, and a great-grandson Matthew Umstead.

Friends will be received at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St, Oil City, PA 16301, Tuesday, October 4th, from 4 pm – 8 pm.

There will be a viewing 10 am – 11 am, with the funeral service following at 11 am on Wednesday, October 5th, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St. Oil City, PA 16301.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Cranberry Area Food Pantry (CAFP) PO Box 446, Seneca 16346 or Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran St. Oil City, PA 16301.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

