Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues with Central Clarion/Karns City Showdown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a big Friday night matchup between rivals Central Clarion and Karns City, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Memorial Stadium in Clarion.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.

ABOUT THE GAME

One of the reasons why the Central Clarion football team is undefeated this season on Fridays is because the Wildcats are also winning on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Practices have been crisp. Work is getting done. Players are confident heading into a home clash with resurgent and dangerous Karns City.

“This is a great group of kids who really want to succeed,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “It’s easy to want to win on Friday night. It’s hard to want to win on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. That’s the difference. What happens on Friday nights is a direct result of the work you put in all week.”

Central Clarion (5-0) has been winning in a variety of ways.

Read the full game preview here.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

