New Clarion County Dog License System Starts October 1

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office will be implementing a new dog license system effective October 1.

This new system should give the residents of Clarion County more user-friendly access to renewing their dog’s licenses online. Also, this system keeps dog owners in the system for multiple years. Therefore, if you are in the system but forget to get a license for one year, all your information is still in the system and can easily be looked up and updated by the Treasurer’s Office.

The new 2023 dog licenses will not be going on sale until December 1. Any regular dog license you purchase between now and November 30 will be a 2022 license and only valid until December 31, 2022.

The pricing of dog licenses has not changed. If you choose to renew your dog’s license online, you may notice a fluctuation in the online fee. Some will be cheaper, but some may be more depending on how many dogs you renew.

There are never any extra fees when purchasing a dog’s license in the treasurer’s office or mail your application to the treasurer’s office with a check.

Mail applications to Clarion County Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.

Due to this being a new system, and the fact that each person’s information will have to

be re-entered into the computer as they renew for the 2023 license year, there will be no

postcard reminders sent out in December this year.

Anyone with questions or concerns, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 814-226-1113 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected]

The following vendors throughout Clarion County will also sell dog licenses:

Rocky Acre Kennels, 81 Siverling Road, Clarion, PA 814-227-2575

Tri-County Animal Rescue, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 814-918-2032

Knox Country Farm Supply, 6504 Route 208, Knox, PA 814-797-1256

Doggie Bole, 603 W Back Street, Rimersburg, PA 814-227-6214

RMS Furniture, 227 Wood Street, New Bethlehem, PA 814-275-3232

Steiner’s Outdoors, 798 State Route 68, East Brady, PA 724-526-3442

Landers Store, 27110 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 814-226-9688

Stantz K9 Suites, 3670 Route 368, Parker, PA 814-358-2831

Sligo Rec Center, 448 Colerain Street, Sligo, PA 814-745-2100

Strattanville Borough Office, 361 Washington Street, Strattanville, PA 814-764-5359

There will be a “NEW” web address for all online dog licenses: www.doglicenses.us then choose PA and Clarion County.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.