Pauline Anna Kriebel Slaughenhoupt treated everyone she met with kindness and generosity.

She died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home in Parker, Pa.

Born in Dutch Hill, Pa. on Dec. 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Lindsay Samuel and Orpha May Gallagher Kriebel.

She married Gerald “Hap” Slaughenhoupt on Feb. 13, 1947, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2013, after sixty-six years of marriage.

Pauline was an active and devoted member of her church.

She most recently attended Park Hill Church of God; prior to Park Hill being formed from the merger of Dutch Hill and Parker congregations, she was a parishioner at Dutch Hill where she had attended since birth.

For many years she was a Sunday School teacher and was an active member of the Women’s Missionary Society.

She enjoyed Camp Meeting at Whitehall (Emlenton) and looked forward to that every summer until her decline in health.

Her church and her faith were truly a central part of her life.

Pauline and “Hap” took up housekeeping in Perryville, and when not mowing or gardening, could be seen relaxing on their front porch waving to all who drove past, be it, friends, family members, or strangers.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Linda (Eugene) Henry of Boiling Springs, PA, Randy (Becky) Slaughenhoupt of Bruin, PA, and Vickie (Bob) Kahl of Clarion, PA.; her grandchildren Derreck (Justine) Henry of Carlisle, PA, Aaron (Laura) Slaughenhoupt of Cranberry Twp., PA, Chad (Oleva) Slaughenhoupt of Sarver, PA, Nathan (Tina) Kahl of Gaithersburg, MD, and Lindsay (Jeff) Dudzick of Effort, PA; her great-grandchildren are Taylor Kahl, Jessica Weber, Hannah Slaughenhoupt, Haley Slaughenhoupt, Ava Slaughenhoupt, Beckett Kahl, Henry Dudzick, and Charlie Dudzick.

Pauline is survived by siblings Poppy Myers of Clarion and Claude Kriebel of Parker as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Don, “Hod”, and Jack and sisters Valjean Hepner and Betty Hawthorne.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Saturday at Park Hill Church of God, Lime Plant Road, West Freedom (Parker) where the funeral and committal service will be held at 4:00 PM.

Pastor Eric Mitchell of Park Hill will officiate.

Burial will be Monday morning at 10:00 AM at Perryville Cemetery near Parker.

H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home of Parker is assisting the family with arrangements at this time.

