Roads Open for 2022-23 Hunting Seasons

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The USDA Forest Service will open 85 Forest Roads on the Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger District for hunter access between September 28, 2022, and February 19, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Traditionally, many of the normally gated roads are opened each fall to allow preseason scouting and legal hunting during select Pennsylvania hunt seasons. An Interactive Hunting Map for planning hunts along with the list of roads is available on the forest website under Maps and Publications.

Note that only the main roads and listed spur roads are open. Side roads are closed to vehicle traffic. Roads may be closed at any time due to weather, unsafe conditions, or to protect resources. Disabled hunter roads are only open for use by hunters possessing a Disabled Persons Permit issued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

For safety, always drive these narrow, high-clearance roads with caution. Some open roads may have maintenance or timber sale activity in progress. Individuals may still drive the roads but should proceed with extra caution and expect poor road conditions and trucks or heavy equipment on these roads.

The Allegheny National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map contains the current road policy. The maps are available on the forest website on the Maps and Publications page.

Unless otherwise posted, non-motorized use, including hiking, biking, and horseback riding, is always allowed on gated roads. Off-highway vehicle use is not allowed off the designated ATV/OHM trail system at any time.

The status of roads can change at any time. If you have questions, please contact the Marienville Ranger District Office at 814-927-6628.

