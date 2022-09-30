Say What?!: 12 Siblings in Spain Break World Record with Combined Age of Over 1,058 Years

MOYA, Spain – A family of 12 siblings in Spain were awarded a Guinness World Record when their combined age was confirmed as 1,058 years and 249 days.

The Hernandez-Perez siblings, who grew up and still live in the town of Moya on the island of Gran Canaria, range in age from 76 to 97.

