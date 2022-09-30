 

Say What?!: 12 Siblings in Spain Break World Record with Combined Age of Over 1,058 Years

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

12-siblings-in-Spain-break-world-record-with-combined-age-of-over-1058-yearsMOYA, Spain – A family of 12 siblings in Spain were awarded a Guinness World Record when their combined age was confirmed as 1,058 years and 249 days.

The Hernandez-Perez siblings, who grew up and still live in the town of Moya on the island of Gran Canaria, range in age from 76 to 97.

Read the full story here.


