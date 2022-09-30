 

SPONSORED: Chiropractic Services Available at Spine & Extremities Center

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

IMG_8374 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Aaron M. Peters, DC is accepting new patients and provides self-pay comprehensive chiropractic services at Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion.

Chiropractic services include spinal and extremity chiropractic manipulation (adjustments) as well as more specialized services that include lumbar flexion-distraction and thoracic/lumbar/pelvic drop table techniques.

Dr. Peters specializes in the care of patients with headaches, neck pain, shoulder pain, lower back pain, sciatica, hip pain, and postural/mobility issues. He has extensive experience working with patients and athletes utilizing corrective/therapeutic exercise, and lifestyle coaching.

A new patient evaluation is $50.00, and an established patient appointment is $40.00.

In addition, any of the following services can be added to your chiropractic visit:

-Shockwave Therapy $75-$95
-Class IV Medical Laser $30-$40
-High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) $30-$75
-Combination e-stim/ultrasound $30
-Instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM) $30
-Cervical traction $30
-Lumbar traction $30

To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en

More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.


