SPONSORED: Enjoy Great Food at Wanango Country Club This Weekend

Friday, September 30, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

wanango-dining-roomRENO, Pa. (EYT) – It’s time to finally accept that fall has arrived. Come enjoy the crisp fall air and autumn colors at Wanango Country Club this weekend!

Come out to Wanango Country Club on Friday and/or Saturday night to enjoy one of Chef Jeff’s delicious dinner features. If you are interested in sitting on the porch, we will turn on the heaters for you!

Reservations are highly recommended for Friday and Saturday, as Wanango will be preparing the dining room for a wedding on Saturday night. Indoor seating will be available in the Ballroom.

Wanango Country Club is open to the public with dinner features starting at 4:00 p.m.

Don’t forget to make your reservation!

For reservations, call 814-676-8133.

Take-out is also available.

Browse this weekend’s dinner features:
unnamed(133)

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
