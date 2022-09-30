SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Part-time Office Assistant

20 Hours a week



$12.00 per hourFranklin Location

Duties (But not limited to):

– Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors.

– Scheduling and confirming appointments.

– Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information.

– Creating and maintaining electronic health records.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

– Must have basic computer skills

– Must have good customer service skills

Maintenance Technician

Located in Marienville, PA 16239

$19.00 to $21.21 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Electrical skills

– Welding skills

– Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems, and pumps.

– Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems.

– Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) Arc flash is an added advantage.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

– Must be reliable

– Must be able to work independently

– Must be able to work nights or weekends

Assembly

7:00 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Monday through Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Be able to use multiple small hand tools

– Maintain appropriate records and reports

– Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

– Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Industrial Painter

3:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Monday through Friday

10:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Sunday through Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

– Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

– Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.

– Steel toe/composite toe shoes

Bundler – Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50 per hour. Non-exempt.

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50 per hour. Non-exempt.

Requirements:

– High School Diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15 per hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

– Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

– Must pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed boots

– Must have general mathematical skills

– Must abide by all safety protocols

– Understand lockout protocols

– Must be able to work with a team

Duties (But not limited to):

– Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

– Count pieces in stacks

– Tag bundles

– Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

– Clean machines when they are down

– Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





