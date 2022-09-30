State Police Calls: Indecent Assault of Young Knox Boy, Sexual Assault of Marienville Teen

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:

Sexual Assault in Forest County

State Police in Marienville are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old Marienville girl.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at a location along State Route 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County, some time between August 1 and August 19.

Due to the nature of the investigation, no further information is being released at this time.

Indecent Assault Involving Knox Boy

State Police in DuBois are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old Knox boy.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on September 10 at a location in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

Police say they received information about the alleged sexual assault; however, “the victim refuses to cooperate.”

No further information was released.

