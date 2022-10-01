7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 65.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
