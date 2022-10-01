Bruce A. Swogger, 83, of Milledgeville, PA, passed away on September 23, 2022.

He was the son of the late Merle and Arlene (Ridgeway) Swogger.

He graduated from Cochranton High School in the class of 1957.

Bruce proudly served in the US Army Reserve Motor Poole Unit based in Franklin, PA from 1962 to 1968.

He was honorably discharged and soon opened Bruce Swogger Auto Sales and Service, still working the day of his death in the garage where he loved spending his time.

Bruce loved working on cars and had a gift that he could fix about anything.

In 1998 he married Sandra K. Dailey and they enjoyed traveling with their RV and spending time with his son Brad and Hope and most recently at the CRC Camp with many loving friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Sandy, son, Brad (Hope) Swogger, mother-in-law, Jane Dailey, sister-in-law, Cindy Dailey and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffrey Swogger, brother, Ronald Swogger and sister Janice Stalhsmith.

Bruce was laid to rest in Cochranton Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Milledgeville Cemetery Association C/O Missy Porter 7102 Huntley Rd., W. Springfield, PA 16443.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of MCCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 1405 Main St. Conneautville, PA 16406.

Online Condolences can be left for the family at www.mccauleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.