Charlene Laverne (Kunselman) Himes, age 77, of North East, passed away on Thursday September 29, 2022 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born on April 9, 1945 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Richard D. and Edna (Reesman) Kunselman.

Charlene graduated Punxsutawney High School and was formerly employed by the Brookville Glove Factory.

She was an active member of the North East Alliance Church where she formerly served as a Church Deaconess.

Charlene loved spending time with her granddaughter, Hannah Victoria and enjoyed flowers, gardening, birds, and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Art and Lanny Kunselman.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gary G. Himes whom she married September 2, 1966; daughter, Kimberly Himes-Loprete (Jon); granddaughter, Hannah Victoria; sisters, Debbie Kunselman Doverspike (Randy), Robin Kunselman Lash (Rod), and Jill Kunselman Reed (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the North East Alliance Church.

Officiating the service is Pastor Marvin L. Hutchison.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, Clarion County PA.

Memorials may be made to the North East Alliance Church, 81 East Main Street, North East, PA 16428 or the Northwestern Kidney Foundation, Yorktown Center, Suite 632, 2501 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

