Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Co. Career Center Cosmetology Holds ‘Coins for a Cure’ Fundraiser

Saturday, October 1, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

AC280DA5-51D0-4451-95D1-82B113C8EB92CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Co. Career Center Cosmetology recently held the school’s “Coins for a Cure” fundraiser in Clarion Borough.

(Pictured above: left to right- Harper Burkhardt, Alli Connor, Tenlee Tustin Myers, Ryleigh Evans, Grace Shick, Karley Renninger, and Lily Burkhardt. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The cosmetology students were set up in front of the Clarion County Courthouse adding braids and tinsel to kids’ hair for a donation.

That donation will be for the school’s fundraiser “Coins for a Cure” which runs through October.

CCCC will then graciously donate that money to the “Sunshine Project” at the Clarion Hospital.

