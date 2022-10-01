David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Rd., Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.

David was born in St. Petersburg on July 14, 1951.

He was the son of the late Jack F. and Mary Louise Shoemaker Best.

He attended school in Rimersburg and had earned a GED.

David was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country from 1971-1974.

He was employed by the U.S. Government, working for the Department of Defense in logistics and supplies.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his earlier years, photography.

Surviving are two sisters, Catherine “Cathy” McClaine and Virginia “Ginny” Stiglitz and her husband, Terry, all of Clarion, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. 802 Grove St., St. Petersburg, from 3 – 6 p.m. Sunday.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with lay pastor, Carl Best, David’s uncle, officiating.

Interment will be in Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

