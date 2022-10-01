Decision Made on Branch Trail Shelter Along the North Country National Scenic Trail

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A decision has been made on the Branch Trail Shelter along the North Country National Scenic Trail.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service made the decision to allow the Allegheny National Forest Chapter of the North Country Trail Association to construct a three-sided trail shelter and a short access trail that leads to the North Country National Scenic Trail in Warrant 5180, Kingsley Township. Forest County, Pa.

The material for the shelter will be hauled along a temporary route to the site from Forest Road 127. The temporary route will be about 500 feet long and will be brushed in after the shelter is constructed. No live trees will be cut to build the temporary route. Construction of this trail shelter will help achieve the goal to provide an Adirondack-style shelter every 10 to 13 miles along the North Country National Scenic Trail on the Allegheny National Forest.

More information, including a map, is available for download on the Allegheny National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62568. Printed copies are available upon request.

For more information, please contact Rob Fallon, District Ranger, at 814-927-5799 or [email protected]

Map of Branch Trail Shelter Location and Construction Access Route

