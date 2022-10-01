Hilda Belle Shick, 85, of Dayton, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at The Seasons at Saxonburg.

She was born on May 4, 1937, Kellersburg, PA the daughter of Martin and Geraldine “Kate” (Griffin) Smith

Belle was a 1955 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.

She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church where she was involved in ladies groups and the kid’s club.

Belle enjoyed golfing, walking, baking and shopping.

Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Stacy Rosenberger and husband, Wayne of Rural Valley; grandchildren, Monica Ferraro and husband Anthony, Ashley Steffy and husband Dave, Racheal Shick, Jerad Shick and wife Sarah, and Katie Johnson and husband Steve; great-grandchildren, Gianna, Lydia and Mikayla Ferraro, Noah and Alexandria Steffy, Hunter and Wyatt Shick and Alexis and Connor Gervasoni.

Belle was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Fred E. Shick, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1956 and who passed away on Aug. 19, 2002; her sons, Stephen Shick who passed away on Apr. 18, 2020 and Tim Shick, who passed away on Jan. 10, 2008; and her sister, Keitha McElravy.

Friends will be received from 2 – 7 PM on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 East Church Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at Dayton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sheila Wadding officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Belle’s memory to Dayton United Methodist Church, PO Box 336, Dayton, PA 16222.

Arrangements are being taken care of by Bauer Funeral & Cremation Services.

