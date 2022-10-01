Mary Virginia “Ginny” Frano, age 82, of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on September 17, 1940 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Sovich) Kaza.

She was a 1958 graduate of SS Cosmos & Damian High School.

On April 23, 1966 she married Ronald J. Frano. He preceded her in death on April 10, 2016.

Ginny retired in 1998 from Penn Traffic after 33 years of service.

She was a well-known cashier at Riverside Bi-Lo on Main Street.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

Ginny loved knitting, crocheting and she also loved going to the casino and playing scratch off lottery tickets.

She had done volunteer work for both the Senior Citizen’s Center and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by one son John C. Frano and his wife Patty of Meadville, PA, two sisters (Alice Orsich of Punxsutawney, PA, and Jane Pokrajac and her husband George of Bethel Park, PA), one brother (Msgr. Charles Kaza of DuBois, PA), and two grandsons (Joshua J. Frano and Nathan P. Frano both of Meadville, PA).

Ginny was also preceded in death by two brothers (George and James Kaza), one sister (Anna Shaffer).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 from 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with her brother, Msgr. Charles Kaza and Msgr. Richard Siefer as con-celebrants.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 118 S State Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

