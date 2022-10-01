Moniteau Rallies From Two Scores Down to Topple Bradford; Ridgway Slips Past Keystone for First Win

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Hunter Stalker rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown and Logan Campbell added 87 yards and a TD on the ground as the Moniteau football team rallied for a 29-19 win over Bradford on Friday night.

The Warriors trailed 19-7 early in the second quarter before turning the tide.

Stalker scored on a 22-yard run and then David Dessicino hit Matt Baptiste on a 9-yard score to put Moniteau (2-4) up for good, 22-19, at the half.

Campbell scored from 5-yards out in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors some breathing room on the way to the victory.

Cole Scott scored on a 41-yard run less than a minute into the game to give Moniteau a 7-0 lead.

Bradford, which came into the game on a 23-game losing streak, scored the next three touchdowns.

Nate Girdlestone scored on a 1-yard run, but the extra point was blocked.

Lucas Laktash then hauled in an 82-yard pass from Talan Reese to put the Owls ahead.

Bradford extended its lead early in the second quarter when Reese found Logan Kohler for a 7-yard TD.

The Owls, though, couldn’t score again.

Reese finished 21 of 36 for 238 yards. But he also threw three interceptions.

Laktash caught eight passes for 96 yards for the Owls.

Dessicino had a big game on defense for Moniteau with nine tackles and an interception.

RIDGWAY 26, KEYSTONE 20 — Cam Larkin’s 1-yard touchdown run completed an Elker comeback that earned them their first win of the season.

Trailing 20-13, Aiden Zimmerman scored on a 37-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter for Ridgway (1-5).

Larkin then later put Ridgway up for good.

Zimmerman intercepted a pass in the end zone to secure the victory.

Tyler Albright gave Keystone (4-2) an immediate lead with a kickoff return to begin the game. He also scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Drew Keth, filling in for the injured Rayce Weaver, to put Keystone up 12-6.

Albright’s short touchdown run gave Keystone a 20-13 lead before Ridgway’s rally.

