October Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

October is a beautiful and special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

The leaves dawn their bright red, yellow, and gold colors of Autumn and the air is cool and crisp. Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during October.

October Events

Oct 1 Tournament of Leave Parade (Autumn Leaf Festival) in Clarion

Oct 1 Blues, Brews, and BBQs in Punxsutawney

Oct 1 Mega Truck Showdown at Smokers Insane Terrain Off-Road Park in Emporium

Oct 1 Fall Fury Demolition Derby at Knox Raceway

Oct 1-2 Tour De Forest ATV Ride in Marienville

Oct 1-2 Hazen Flea Market

Oct 2 Antique Tractor Show (Autumn Leaf Festival) in Clarion

Oct 7-8 Adams Family 2 & Hotel Transylvania Transformania at Moonlite Drive-In Brookville

Oct 8 First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park

Oct 8 TAKE3 at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg

Oct 8 Mahoning Shadow Shuffle in Punxsutawney

Oct 8-9 Barktoberfest at Cousin Basil’s in Cook Forest

Oct 8 Elktoberfest in Benezette

Oct 8 Second Saturday Concert in Emporium

Oct 8 Mushroom Fest at Driftwood Saloon & Grill

Oct 8 Sherman Memorial Lighthouse Tours in Tionesta

Oct 8 Explore Outdoors Day-Fall at Weather Discovery Center in Punxsutawney

Oct 8-9 Mushroom Production Class at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville

Oct 9 Art, Wine, and Food Festival in Foxburg

Oct 9 Cider Pressing at Laurel Mountain Winery in Falls Creek

Oct 13-15 Fall Expo and Swap Meet at Coolspring Power Museum

Oct 14-16 Sinnemahoning Sidelockers Rendezvous in Sinnemahoning

Oct 15 Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville

Oct 15 Sinnamahone Ultra Trail Run in Emporium

Oct 15 Relay for Life Craft & Vendor Show at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville

Oct 15 Fall Fishtval at Heath Township Sportsmens Club near Sigel

Oct 16 Colors of Elk County ATV ride in Kersey

Oct 20 Night of the Living Dead at Moonlite Drive-In in Brookville

Oct 21 Pumpkin Carving Contest at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville

Oct 21-22 Haunted Happenings at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox

Oct 22 Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival in Punxsutawney

Oct 22 Fast Track-Star Studded Bluegrass at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg

Oct 23 Jeep Hunt at Trails End in Cook Forest

Oct 29 Bowdish Model Railroad at Jefferson County History Center in Brookville

Oct 29 Halloween Parade in New Bethlehem

*For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.