October Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
October is a beautiful and special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
The leaves dawn their bright red, yellow, and gold colors of Autumn and the air is cool and crisp. Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during October.
October Events
Oct 1 Tournament of Leave Parade (Autumn Leaf Festival) in Clarion
Oct 1 Blues, Brews, and BBQs in Punxsutawney
Oct 1 Mega Truck Showdown at Smokers Insane Terrain Off-Road Park in Emporium
Oct 1 Fall Fury Demolition Derby at Knox Raceway
Oct 1-2 Tour De Forest ATV Ride in Marienville
Oct 1-2 Hazen Flea Market
Oct 2 Antique Tractor Show (Autumn Leaf Festival) in Clarion
Oct 7-8 Adams Family 2 & Hotel Transylvania Transformania at Moonlite Drive-In Brookville
Oct 8 First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park
Oct 8 TAKE3 at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg
Oct 8 Mahoning Shadow Shuffle in Punxsutawney
Oct 8-9 Barktoberfest at Cousin Basil’s in Cook Forest
Oct 8 Elktoberfest in Benezette
Oct 8 Second Saturday Concert in Emporium
Oct 8 Mushroom Fest at Driftwood Saloon & Grill
Oct 8 Sherman Memorial Lighthouse Tours in Tionesta
Oct 8 Explore Outdoors Day-Fall at Weather Discovery Center in Punxsutawney
Oct 8-9 Mushroom Production Class at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville
Oct 9 Art, Wine, and Food Festival in Foxburg
Oct 9 Cider Pressing at Laurel Mountain Winery in Falls Creek
Oct 13-15 Fall Expo and Swap Meet at Coolspring Power Museum
Oct 14-16 Sinnemahoning Sidelockers Rendezvous in Sinnemahoning
Oct 15 Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville
Oct 15 Sinnamahone Ultra Trail Run in Emporium
Oct 15 Relay for Life Craft & Vendor Show at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Brookville
Oct 15 Fall Fishtval at Heath Township Sportsmens Club near Sigel
Oct 16 Colors of Elk County ATV ride in Kersey
Oct 20 Night of the Living Dead at Moonlite Drive-In in Brookville
Oct 21 Pumpkin Carving Contest at Bear Claw Country Sports Bar in Reynoldsville
Oct 21-22 Haunted Happenings at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox
Oct 22 Gobbler’s Knob Wine Festival in Punxsutawney
Oct 22 Fast Track-Star Studded Bluegrass at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts in Foxburg
Oct 23 Jeep Hunt at Trails End in Cook Forest
Oct 29 Bowdish Model Railroad at Jefferson County History Center in Brookville
Oct 29 Halloween Parade in New Bethlehem
*For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events
