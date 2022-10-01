Penn State DuBois Honors Students Welcomed in Inaugural Banquet

DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn State DuBois honors students and honors scholars gathered with friends, family, faculty, and staff at the North Central PA LaunchBox, powered by Penn State DuBois Event Center to celebrate their achievements and kick off the 2022-2023 academic year.

(Pictured above: Larissa James-LaBranche, senior honors scholar spoke about her experience at the Penn State DuBois honors banquet. Credit: Penn State)

The mission of the honors program is to promote achieving academic excellence with integrity, building a global perspective, and creating opportunities for leadership and civic engagement.

Students with a GPA of 3.4 or higher are invited to apply to be honors students. Students are required to maintain at least a 3.4 GPA, attend honors events and take at least one honors course per academic year. These students also have the opportunity to participate in international travel.

The honors scholar program was established in 2019 to create additional opportunities for students who exhibit academic excellence and the desire to have an impact on their local, regional and global communities. In addition to the honors program requirements, these students are required to take at least two honors courses per academic year and participate in at least one international trip during their tenure at Penn State DuBois.

Each honors scholar applied during their senior year in high school, underwent an interview process and was invited to join a cohort of like-minded students. In addition to the honors program requirements, scholars also participate in international travel, undergraduate research and are actively involved in clubs, often in leadership roles.

A senior honors scholar and double major in business and psychology, Larissa James-LaBranche from Warrenton, Virginia spoke highly of her involvement in the program. “It’s been an amazing experience, full of opportunities. We got to go to Hawaii as a group, which was great. I was able to conduct research, challenge myself with honors courses, all while learning more about myself and growing with my cohort.”

Through the honors scholar program, Taylor Charles, a senior from DuBois, Pennsylvania majoring in business, has been conducting research in her field on augmented and virtual reality development, how faculty and students view what is available on campus, and their perceptions on implementing new technologies into their learning and teaching strategies.

“The honors scholar program really drives me to get involved on campus. I’m a certified peer educator, I presented on my research last semester and won the University Library’s research award, and I’m the vice president of the business society,” said Charles.

Tera Charles, Taylor’s mom, spoke highly of the program and her daughter’s involvement in it. “I’m really proud Taylor had the opportunity to participate in the honors scholar program. She has made me beyond proud of everything she has thought to accomplish.”

Faculty and staff were also recognized for their involvement in establishing, planning, and executing these highly sought programs. The programs are co-chaired by Dr. Evelyn Nyadwera, associate professor of business and Emily Thomas, assistant teaching professor of wildlife technology. Melissa Duttry, Amity Maines, Laura Pentz, Aliza Davner, Marly Doty, LuAnn Delbrugge, Francelys Medina, Sarah Pierotti, Keely Roen, and Tony Vallone were each recognized for their individual contributions.

Jason Plubell, a freshmen honors student stated, “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow honors program students and I look forward to the opportunities the honors program will bring.”

Emma Suplizio, a freshmen honors scholar is majoring in human development and family studies with long-term goals of becoming a clinical psychologist. “I am mostly looking forward to the undergraduate research aspect of the program because I am interested in getting the most out of my education at Penn State and I think undergraduate research is a great way to do that.”

We congratulate the following students on their positive contributions to the campus through their involvement in clubs, student government, Lion ambassadors, peer educators, and other leadership activities and trainings:

• Ayomide Adedeji, 1st year honors program

• Hannah Allen, 1st year honors program

• Alicia Bryan, 2nd year honors scholar

• Taylor Charles, 4th year honors scholar

• Donald Crabtree, 2nd year Schreyer honors

• Madee Finalle, 1st year honors program

• Garrett Fischer, 2nd year honors scholar

• Isaac Gray, 2nd year honors scholar

• Shayla Hines, 1st year honors scholar

• Sarah Huston, 1st year honors program

• Larissa James-LaBranche, 4th year honors scholar

• Sydney Kaschalk, 3rd year honors scholar

• Tara Leamer, 2nd year honors scholar

• Kolton Lyons, 1st year honors scholar

• Marissa Matangelo, 1st year honors program

• Haley Mumma, 1st year honors scholar

• Alexis Okane, 1st year honors program

• Tristan Parker, 1st year honors program

• Alexis Piper, 1st year honors program

• Jason Plubell, 1st year honors program

• Emma Powell, 1st year honors program

• Madison Rhine, 1st year honors program

• Logan Rode, 1st year honors scholar

• Emily Roush, 1st year honors program

• Lukas Salvo, 4th year honors scholar

• Madison Sohnen, 1st year honors program

• Emma Suplizio, 1st year honors scholar

• Dylan Treaster, 4th year honors scholar

• Maynard Weidman, 3rd year honors scholar

• Riley West, 2nd year honors program

• Karter Witmer, 1st year honors program

The honors scholar application for incoming students for fall 2023 will be opening on Monday, October 24, 2022, and will be available until December 31, 2022. Students interested in learning more and applying to become honors scholars may visit the Honors Program website.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.