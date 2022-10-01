Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this earth on Friday September 30, 2022 to be with his heavenly family after a two and a half year battle with lung cancer.

Born November 4, 1964 in Oil City, he was the son of the late William E. And Carol A. Strain Griffen.

Scott’s joy for racing started at a young age from his father taking his family weekly, continuing through today at the local race track watching his favorite driver, Josh Seippel.

Scott’s love for hunting started at a young age but his biggest joy was helping build a hunting house with his late brother Cory.

He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to watch his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On September 4, 2020 he married the former Lisa McMullen and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Travis Griffen, Tori (Tobias) Krizon and Nathaniel Burt; a grandchild, Levi Griffen and his best friend, his German Shepard, Buster; two siblings, Gayle Davis and her husband Tony and Susie Blair and her partner Keith Matthews; two sister-in-laws, Bobbi Griffin and Becky Crawford; an uncle, Fred Strain; two aunts, Bonnie Strain and Marilyn DeLong and her husband Sparky; numerous cousins, Tawnya, Angel, Heather, Shawn, Lisa, Tina, Kim, Marlene, Tammi, Lori, Cheri, Wendy, Micky, Erica and all of their family members.

Additionally surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, Brandon, Cody, Chad, Brad, Danny, Chelsie, Billy Jo, Tara, Lexi, Justice and many great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy Griffen and Cory Griffen; three uncles, Tom Strain, Bob Griffen and Frank Puleo; three aunts, Judy Griffen, Gloria Puleo and Darlene Colwell; two cousins, Jason Beers and Cindy Griffen

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

