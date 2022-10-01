WATCH: The Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade”

The Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” held on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The parade is being held in conjunction with the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.