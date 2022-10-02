 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, October 2, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light northeast wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

7-Day Weather Forecast
