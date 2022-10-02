7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Light northeast wind.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
