ALF Concludes Today With LandPro Equipment ‘Antique Tractor Show’
CLARION, Pa. – Autumn Leaf Festival concludes today, Sunday, October 2, with LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show.”
The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”
The festival, organized by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry, runs through Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Sunday, October 2
LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show”
Are you a tractor and farm equipment enthusiast? Then make plans to attend the LandPro Equipment “Antique Tractor Show” during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™!
This year’s show will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 12 Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street in Clarion from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue. All farm-related displays are welcome including farm tractors, garden & lawn implement, hit & miss engines, toys, and more! Registration is available online at www.clarionpa.com or on the day of the event. There is no fee to register. Trophies will be awarded in several classes.
There is plenty for everyone to enjoy at this year’s show! This year the crowd will be entertained by The Route 8 Band, playing a mix of country, rock and blues appealing to a variety of audiences.
Although a FREE event, we ask that you bring a non-perishable item to benefit the Clarion County Community Bank “FoodStock.” For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161.
Weeklong Activities
Food Concessions
Be sure to bring your appetites for the food concession stands at the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™! There are a wide variety of foods that are sure to please everyone, so prepare your taste buds and try them all! Look for your favorites – those beloved cinnamon rolls, gyros, pizza, Stromboli rolls, wraps, taffy, barbecue, fresh cut fries, wings, bread bowls, apple dumplings, Italian sausage, steak sandwiches, Flavored Lemonade, Flavored Cider, Flavored Hot Chocolate drinks and more! These tempting morsels can be found in the Clarion County Memorial Park and along Main Street. Picnic tables are located throughout the Memorial Park so you can have your dessert, too!
63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council Art Show
The public is invited to the 63rd Annual Clarion County Arts Council and Art Show, to be held through October 2, 2022, in the Main Street Center.
The hours of operation for the show are Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Clarion County Arts Council provides arts exposure and activities for the region. For the most up-to-date information on all activities, check out the Clarion County Arts Council’s Facebook page.
Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit
The Clarion Model Railroad Club Exhibit is open on the following days and times during the Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™:
Sunday, September 25th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Tuesday, September 27th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Wednesday, September 28th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Thursday, September 29th – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Friday, September 30th – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 1st – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, October 2nd – Noon – 4:00 pm
Hobby Shop is open to the public.
The Clarion Model Railroad Club is located in the basement of the Clarion Masonic Lodge Building on Main Street in Clarion. Enter at the rear entrance of the building to see the fascinating display of various scale railroad layouts! For more information, please contact 814-541-0286.
Souvenirs and Information
Souvenirs and information for the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, can be obtained at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 650 Main Street or at the Chamber merchandise trailer which will be set up throughout the week on the Clarion County Courthouse lawn. Festival tumbler glasses, shot glasses, coffee mugs, 315 piece jigsaw puzzles, short sleeved and long sleeved t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase. The Chamber will also have limited quantities of past festival tumbler glasses for sale.
For questions or information about the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry by phone at 814-226-9161 or e-mail [email protected]
Live Music Weekends at Deer Creek Winery
Join Deer Creek Winery during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™, for live music, wine and food at Clarion’s biggest area winery. Plenty of outdoor seating available. Deer Creek Winery is located just 15 minutes from Clarion at 3333 Soap Fat Road in Shippenville. For more information contact the winery at 814-354-7392 or visit www.DeerCreekWine.com.
