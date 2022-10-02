All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Gulf War Veteran Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner served our country in the United States Army National Guard.
Name: Jeffrey L. Wagner
Born: March 1, 1962
Died: September 15, 2022
Hometown: Tionesta, Pa.
Branch: United States Army National Guard
Jeff Wagner served 26 years in the United States Army National Guard Battery C, 1st Battalion 107th Field Artillery, Sergeant First Class.
He was deployed to active duty during the Gulf War.
He was the recipient of the William J. Schell Jr. Memorial Award in that he executed exceptional judgment, professional expertise, and competence in all functions.
Following a funeral service at Tionesta Church of God, full Military rights were accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, PA, led by Jeff’s National Guard Comrade, Commander John Flick.
He was laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta.
Click here to view a full obituary.
