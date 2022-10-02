Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kathy Siverling’s Pumpkin Cookies with Penuche Frosting

Embrace these fall flavors in your kitchen this week!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed



1/2 cup sugar1 cup canned pure pumpkin1 egg1 tsp. vanilla2 cups flour1/2 tsp. salt1 tsp. baking powder1 tsp. baking soda1 tsp. cinnamon1 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Directions

-Cream shortening and sugars together. Add pumpkin and vanilla. Sift flour with soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Add to creamed mixture. Mix in nuts. Drop from a teaspoon onto an ungreased baking sheet (use parchment paper). Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Frost with penuche frosting when cool.

Penuche frosting:

-Combine 3 tablespoons of butter and 1/2 cup of brown sugar (packed) in a saucepan. Heat to boiling. Cook and stir for 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Cook for about 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup milk and beat til smooth. Add about 2 cups powdered sugar to make it of spreading consistency.

