Fall, Winter Trout Stocking to Begin on October 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter.

Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery-raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

“Fishing during the fall, especially, provides some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year as you enjoy an adventure on your favorite stream or lake,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “We’re excited to make that time spent on the water even more enjoyable by making sure there are plenty of stocked trout fishing opportunities available across Pennsylvania to complement the world-class wild trout fisheries that really come alive around the same time the leaves start changing colors.”

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections, including 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations. An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December. Anglers should note that stocking schedules are subject to change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature fluctuations and hatchery logistics. Check the schedule often for postponements and rescheduled stockings.

Extended Trout Season Regulations

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (September 6 – December 31, 2022, and January 1 – February 20, 2023), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations. 2022 fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at Fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.

How to Fish for Trout

Trout can be caught on a variety of tackle including live bait such as worms and minnows; lures such as spinners and crankbaits; and common household baits such as pieces of cheese and corn. Most beginning anglers choose a 5- or 6-foot lightweight rod with a spinning reel spooled with 4-6 lb. monofilament line. Fly fishing is also popular during fall, when opportunistic fish are known to aggressively feed during aquatic insect hatches.

Find Great Places to Fish

Along with the waters being stocked with trout this fall, anglers can check out the list of Pennsylvania’s Best Fishing Waters on the PFBC website and FishBoatPA mobile app. This list is based on biologist surveys of fish populations on waters across the state and can lead you to prime fall and winter fishing spots for trout and many other popular fish including Smallmouth Bass, Walleye, panfish, and catfish. Fall and winter trout stockings during 2022 will include 30 waters located within Pennsylvania State Parks, with many parks featuring easy angler access from shore, boat ramps, and amenities such as bathrooms.

Boating this Fall? Wear It, PA!

Fishing from a boat in fall can be a great way to experience the changing fall foliage as it reflects off the water around you! However, boaters should keep in mind that as cooler air moves in, water temperatures can drop rapidly, presenting added dangers. All boaters are reminded to wear a life jacket. During the cold weather months from November 1 through April 30, anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, is required to wear a life jacket. Children ages 12 and under must always wear a life jacket while paddling. For more safe boating tips, visit the Safe Boating page on the PFBC website.

A Launch permit is required for operators of unpowered boats, including kayaks and canoes, who wish to use hundreds of PFBC boat access areas, and DCNR boat ramps inside state parks. Launch permits are available for purchase on the PFBC website.

Link to 2022 Fall/Winter Trout Stocking Schedule: https://fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx

