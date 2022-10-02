Police Release Details of Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Patchel Run Road last Monday afternoon.

According to PSP Franklin, this accident happened on Monday, September 26, around 3:45 p.m. as a pedestrian was walking across the road at 1091 Patchel Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

Police say 43-year-old Erik J. Irwin, of Franklin, was driving north on Patchel Run Road, south of McClelland Lane, in a 2017 Subaru Impreza. The pedestrian–77-year-old Leonard E. Avoy, of Franklin–was standing on the double yellow lines when the vehicle came upon him. The Subaru struck Avoy with its driver’s side headlight before striking him with its driver’s side mirror.

According to police, Community Ambulance Services transported Avoy to UPMC Hamot for suspected serious injuries.

Irwin was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

The Subaru sustained minor damage to its driver’s side headlight and its mirror and was able to be driven from the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

