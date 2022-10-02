Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 12, 1966 in New Castle, PA., he was the son of Elizabeth A. Johnson and the late Byron E. George.

Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National Guard for 14 years and had served in the 107th Field Artillery.

He had worked for King’s Landscaping for over 30 years.

Roy was married on Aug. 23, 2019 to Carrie J. DeLong and she survives.

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates, shooting pool and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was a former member of the VFW, PNA, Pulaski and Eagles Clubs all in Oil City.

Roy always enjoyed a good campfire.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by 2 children: Anthony George& his wife Crystal of Oil City, Shelby Laird & her husband Gary of Oil City; 6 grandchildren: Sophie, Lillian, Mallorie, Natalee, Mackenzee and Logan; and the following brothers and sisters: Jim George & his wife Barb of Strattanville, William George & his wife Carrie of N. Jackson, OH, Brian George of Petersburg, PA, Ellison George & his wife Penny of Franklin, Eric McCool of Charleston, SC, Elizabeth George of GA, Tiby George & her significant other Dustin of Shippenville.

He is also survived by his father in law Robert Delong Sr. of Oil City, brother-in-law Robert DeLong Jr. of Oil City, and sister -in-law Melanie Cain & her husband Mike of Warren, OH.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by three brothers Christopher McCool, Robert George & Byron George Jr. and by his mother-in-law Norma Delong and by two nephews DeShawn Harris and Quest Morgan

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

