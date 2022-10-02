Redbank Valley High School Clarion County Youth Council Participates in Project Sticker Shock
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – During the months of September and October, many high school students are getting ready for homecoming.
This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking. According to the Center of Disease Control, excessive drinking is responsible for more than 3,900 deaths among people under the age of 21 each year. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly at homecoming, is critical.
On Wednesday, September 28, Redbank Valley High School Clarion County Youth Council participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Tom’s Riverside, New Bethlehem.
Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors.
The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.
Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Clarion Drug Free Coalition. Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Tom’s Riverside and Officer Justin Reig from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.
