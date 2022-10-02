SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Chicken Breast Today.
<RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breast as their special on Sunday, October 2nd!
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week.
– Sunday, October 2, Turkey Dinner
– Monday, October 3, Chili Dogs
– Wednesday, October 5, Pork and Sauerkraut, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
– Thursday, October 6, Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
– Friday, October 7, Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
– Saturday, October 8, Cook’s Choice
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open this week:
– Tuesday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
– Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
