Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Twp., PA, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Tim was born August 19, 1941 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Russell P. & Helen Sincerney Haslett.

He graduated from St. Joseph High School and Alliance Technical Institute.

Tim continued his education and attended evening courses in engineering at Penn State University.

In 1974, he became a professional civil engineer and certified land surveyor.

In July of 1962, he began a 36 year career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

He held various positions, the majority of which were related to highway design and construction fields.

After retirement in 1998, he was employed part time as a senior staff engineer for a forensic consultant firm in Pittsburgh.

He fully retired in the fall of 2018. Tim cherished the numerous long term friendships with his coworkers.

Tim was active in the Oil City Area Jaycee’s and served as chapter president in 1974.

He was a member of the Oil City Knights of Columbus #385 and belonged to the Oil City VFW and life member of the PNA.

In the 1960’s Mr. Haslett joined the Franklin section of the American Society of Highway Engineers, and served in several capacities locally and on the National Board of Directors.

He was a past National President and in 2006 was honored with Life Membership status.

Tim enjoyed doing sudoko, cryptoquotes and solving crossword puzzles.

He had a passion for tennis in his formative years and struggled with the game of golf during his entire adult life.

His best golf memory was playing the old Ballybunion Course in County Kerry, Ireland.

He recorded two holes-in-one on local courses and had fond recollections of playing at Cross Creek and River Ridge.

Notre Dame football and the Saturday morning breakfast club were priorities in his life.

Tim’s greatest pleasures were those in the presence of his children and grandchildren.

Off- the- wall communications via text with the grandchildren were commonplace.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church in Oil City and most recently a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin.

In addition to his wife Angela, he is survived by two sons: Michael Haslett and his wife Lisa of Moon Twp., Daniel Haslett and his wife Missy of Mount Lebanon; a daughter: Christine Salvo of Oil City and her significant other Brent Mader.

Tim is also survived by his brother Robert B. Haslett & his wife Vonnie of Stanley, NC, and by three step daughters: Michele Nied & partner Jim Mills of Murrysville, Annette Stevens & her husband Jason of Conestoga, and Kelly Flasher & partner Dan Beauchat of Titusville; eight grandchildren: Lindsay & Patrick Miley, Sarah & Jonathan Erdman, Evan & Emily Demaiolo, Abby Haslett, Benjamin Haslett, Megan Haslett, Maria Salvo,

Madison Salvo; and by six step grandchildren: Kati Stevens, Alex Stevens, Angela Nied, Tori Nied, Zachary Wilson, and Libby Wilson.

At Tim’s request there will be no viewing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday in St. Patrick’s Church with Rev. James Campbell, Pastor, Presiding.

Friends will be received in the church from 10:15A.M. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 A.M.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Church Building Fund 949 Liberty St. Franklin, PA. 16323

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

