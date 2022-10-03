Knox Man Faces Burglary Charges; Father Accused of Intimidating Victim

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing burglary charges while his father sits in jail for allegedly intimidating the victim.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Dominic N. Walker, of Knox, and 41-year-old Charles Edward Walker, of Lucinda, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on September 27.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, Knox Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Best Avenue, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for an active burglary with two individuals inside the residence.

While en route, officers were advised that one male who was in the residence was Dominic Walker, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, an officer knocked on the door and was met by Walker, who was holding two pairs of pants and a package of diapers. The officer asked Walker to step out of the residence and speak with her, the complaint states.

At this point in time, the officer had knowledge that the homeowner had allegedly advised Walker that he was not permitted at the residence. The officer informed Walker that he was not permitted at the residence, and inquired how he gained access inside the house, and Walker stated, “through the window,” according to the complaint.

Walker then started walking toward the vehicle that he arrived in before the officer gave verbal commands to stop in order to gather more information. Walker then walked around the vehicle away from the officer, who then pulled out her taser, armed it, and gave verbal commands that he would then be tased if he did not comply, the complaint indicates.

Walker then stopped at the hood of the vehicle and started punching the hood. The officer holstered the taser and attempted to handcuff Walker who continued to resist putting his hands behind his back for approximately a minute, the complaint notes.

The officer was able to handcuff Walker who then sat on the hood of the vehicle. The officer stated to Walker to walk toward her patrol vehicle, and he stated “no” multiple times. The officer then had to forcefully walk him to the patrol vehicle and place him in the back seat, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 5:00 p.m. on September 26 on the following charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free after posting a $35,000.00 monetary bond.

Walker’s Father Accused of Intimidating Witness

On September 26, around 6:00 p.m., police received a report of threats being made to the known victim of the above incident.

The victim told police they had been receiving threatening text messages from Charles Walker, according to the complaint.

A copy of the text messages was provided to police.

At 2:19 p.m., a text was sent to the victim that stated: “U had my son arrested ur (expletive) is mine.” At 2:29 p.m., the victim received another text message stating: “I swear to god if he goes to jail u better find a different state to live in.” Another text was sent at 2:41 p.m. that stated: “U are a worthless piece of (expletive) and I promise this aint over,” according to the complaint.

The direct threats being stated are directly related to the previous incident involving this victim, according to the complaint.

Charles Walker faces the following charges:

– Intimidate Witness/Victim – Refrain from Report, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

He was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, in front of Judge Heeter.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was placed in the Clarion County Jail.

Both Charles Walker and Dominic Walker face preliminary hearings on October 11, at 9:45 a.m., with Judge Heeter presiding.

