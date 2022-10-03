 

Monday, October 3, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light north wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Patchy frost. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56.

