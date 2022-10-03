A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.

Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters.

Art graduated from Elgin High School, then continued his education at Cameron University where he earned his Bachelors Degree in Business.

He worked for the Pennsylvania department of corrections as a Lieutenant at SCI Forest where he retired from a year ago.

On May 27, 1978, Art married Marie Mattern who survives.

Art was a member of the NRA, several golf leagues at High Level and Clarion Oaks Golf Courses and was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church where he served various positions on council and taught Sunday School.

He enjoyed golfing in many tournaments and leagues, woodworking, tinkering around in his garage working on various “projects” for his wife’s business Vern’s Girls.

He recently took up cooking and experimenting with lots of new recipes.

Along with his wife, Art is survived by his children Christie Teeters of Jamaica Plain, MA, Rebecca Teeters of Jamaica Plain, MA, and Bryan (Kathryn) Teeters of Nashville, TN; a sister Patti Hanza of Lawton, OK and a brother M.R. Marty Teeters of Washington.

Art was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary Teeters and a sister Francis Enoch.

A memorial service for Art will be held at 4:30 PM on Monday, October 3 at the Salem Lutheran Church, 2057 PA-208, Lamartine, PA, with Pastor Doug Dylan officiating.

To view or share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

In Art’s memory the family asks memorials be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation by mail at 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851 or logging on to their website at https://themmrf.org/.

