Area Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a restaurant parking lot near Regina Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an eight-year-old boy observed wandering around the lot unsupervised around 9:35 a.m on Friday, September 9.

Police say the child was subsequently reunited with his father, a known 33-year-old Oil City man, in the restaurant prior to authorities arriving on the scene.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the young child was left in a vehicle, ill and sleeping, while the child’s father and a known 25-year-old man, of Venus, were eating breakfast in the restaurant while under the influence of an illicit substance.

After waking up, the child exited the vehicle and made an attempt to open another vehicle in search of his father.

The child’s father was subsequently taken into custody, processed, and released. Charges were filed on Sunday, October 2, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Disorderly Conduct, and Public Intoxication.

A summary public intoxication charge was filed against the Venus man in Judge Lowrey’s office on October 2.

State Police in Franklin released the above report on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

