Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, October 1, 2022.

Born in Franklin on August 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John “Jack” Bunce Jr. and Norma Heffernan Bunce.

Carol was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she played basketball.

She then went on to earn her Master’s degree in Math from Clarion University.

Prior to becoming a mother, Carol worked as a teacher at the Franklin Area School District.

Even after leaving the school, she continued to tutor students while raising her family.

She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma which was an educational honor group for Professional Women Educators.

Although Carol only taught for a few years, she had a lasting impact on her students which can still be felt to this day.

Carol was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.

She was instrumental in starting the youth group at the church.

She most recently attended the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Carol loved spending time with her family and taking part in her kids’ many activities.

Carol enjoyed gardening/flowers, arts and crafts, decorating, family picnics, family vacations, and volunteering at school, church and community events.

Carol and her late husband were very active and enjoyed tennis and golf together as well as music.

She was a member of Eastern Star, Morris Chapter, and the Rainbow Archery Club.

She was very generous and caring.

On May 4, 1968 she married Rollin “Rock” Rough and he preceded her in death on February 17, 2011.

Surviving are three children, Lynn Rough and her husband Paul Hooper, Leigh Hicks and her husband Aaron, and Curtis Rough all of Franklin; three grandchildren, Gaby Hicks, Matthew Hooper, and Ryan Hooper; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Steve Schenck, and Deb and Bruce Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank all the dedicated caregivers over the years as well as AseraCare Hospice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park Street, Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.

She will be laid to rest at Peters Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 – 1891.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

