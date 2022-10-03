Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Butternut Squash Soup

The comforting combination of squash, meat, beans, and veggies will make this your go-to soup in the fall!

Ingredients

1 pound bulk Italian sausage

1 medium onion, chopped



1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped4 garlic cloves, minced1 large butternut squash (about 5 pounds), peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch pieces1 package (16 ounces) of frozen corn, divided4 cups water1 tablespoon chicken base2 cans (15-1/2 ounces each) of great northern beans, rinsed and drained2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) of fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperOptional: Heavy whipping cream and minced fresh parsley

Directions

-In a stockpot, cook sausage, onion, and red pepper over medium heat for 9-11 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up sausage into crumbles. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside; discard drippings.

-Add squash, 1-1/2 cups corn, water, and chicken base to the same pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 15-20 minutes or until squash is tender.

-Remove soup from heat; cool slightly. Process in batches in a blender until smooth. Return to pot. Add beans, tomatoes, salt, pepper, sausage mixture, and remaining corn; heat through. If desired, drizzle servings with cream and sprinkle with parsley.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.